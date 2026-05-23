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16:45 23.05.2026

Poroshenko donated 496,000 hryvnias to ‘Sprava Hromad’ and called on Ukrainians to support volunteers

1 min read

Petro Poroshenko, leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party and Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, has donated his parliamentary allowance of 496,000 hryvnias to the non-profit organisation ‘Sprava Hromad’.

“Tomorrow we will be celebrating seven years since a caring, active and professional team came together around our civil society organisation… That is why I decided to donate to them the funds I receive for performing my duties as an MP. They are guaranteed to reach their intended recipient — the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion, ‘Sprava Hromad’ has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with equipment worth over 1.2 billion hryvnias. The funds will be used to purchase FPV drones, vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, repair workshops and other equipment.

Poroshenko recalled that since 1998 his MP’s allowance has been directed towards charity, and since 2014 – exclusively towards supporting the Ukrainian military.

 

Tags: #donate #poroshenko #sprava_hromad #support #volunteers

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