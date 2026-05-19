Joint Statement on the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT+)

The Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine, and the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine

18 May 2026

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their pursuit of a just, inclusive, and democratic society.

As Ukraine demonstrates remarkable resilience against Russian aggression, it reaffirms its commitment to the universal values of human dignity, equality, and the rule of law. Ukraine’s aspiration to join the European Union reflects a historic choice.

We acknowledge and honor the contribution of all Ukrainians to the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including LGBTQI+ volunteers, activists, and service members.

Ukraine has made important progress in strengthening human rights protections and aligning its legal framework with European standards.

We welcome the ongoing legislative initiatives to address the long-standing issues of combating discrimination and hate crimes and the recognition of registered partnership, in line with the relevant rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, the European Court of Justice, and Ukraine’s commitments under the Rule of Law Roadmap, in view of Ukraine’s European integration path.

We note that the Ukrainian judiciary has recognized legal value to the same-sex partners in long-term relationships and underline the importance of ensuring that all legislative reforms remain consistent with Ukraine’s international human rights obligations and commitments undertaken within the EU accession process. To that effect, we believe that further development of the draft Civil Code would help ensure stronger safeguards for equality and non-discrimination.

Today, we reaffirm our solidarity with LGBTQI+ individuals in Ukraine and beyond.

We call for inclusive dialogue, respect for diversity, and consolidated efforts to promote dignity, freedom, and non-discrimination — values upheld by democratic Europe and for which the Ukrainian people are fighting today.

We remain committed to supporting a Ukraine where every individual can live with dignity, contribute fully to society, and enjoy equal protection under the law.

Unity in diversity is our strength.