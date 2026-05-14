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16:29 14.05.2026

Gerashchenko calls on Zelenskyy to meet with faction leaders to discuss cooperation with partners to end the war

2 min read
Gerashchenko calls on Zelenskyy to meet with faction leaders to discuss cooperation with partners to end the war
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/05/14

 

In a speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko called on President Zelenskyy to meet with the leaders of parliamentary factions to discuss joint efforts to end the war. She said that the authorities must acknowledge their own mistakes, the price of which during a full-scale war is too high, according to the political force's website.

"In July of last year, only 11 deputies from two factions, along with Anastasiya Radina, blocked the rostrum, demanding an end to the destruction of the independence of NABU and SAPO. European Solidarity and Holos voted against this. Today, more than ever, we understand why the Office of the President then activated the scenario to destroy the anti-corruption infrastructure created during our team's time, during Poroshenko's presidency. They needed to cover the tracks of the Dynasty case," the MP said.

"Today the country is cleansing and recovering, and we thank the civic activists who went out to protest, to the Maidan, against the destruction of the anti-corruption infrastructure. And the colleagues who then, despite the total vote of 'new faces' for the destruction of the anti-corruption infrastructure, stood firm and declared a principled position. But this is not enough," Iryna Gerashchenko said.

"On the agenda today, in addition to just punishment and court sentences for the corrupt officials—whom none of you came to support or bail out today—is also the issue of peace. Therefore, European Solidarity demands an immediate meeting between Zelenskyy and the faction leaders, along with former presidents. The time has come for a serious conversation about the Ukrainian peace plan. How we should work with our partners to pressure putin and stop the war," Iryna Gerashchenko said.

Tags: #european_solidarity #rada #gerashchenko

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