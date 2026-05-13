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20:11 13.05.2026

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

1 min read
Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites representatives of Ukrainian businesses to participate in a business mission to Serbia, which will take place on May 19–21, 2026, in Belgrade as part of a visit by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka.

According to the UCCI, the mission’s goal is for the Ukrainian business delegation to participate in the Ukrainian-Serbian Business Forum and to develop practical cooperation between companies from both countries.

The program includes B2B meetings with Serbian companies, establishing new business contacts, visits to enterprises, and discussions of potential joint projects.

Companies operating in the agro-industrial complex and fertilizers, construction, the electricity sector, agricultural machinery, energy, and other industries are invited to participate.

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes that the business mission aims to expand Ukrainian-Serbian economic ties, help Ukrainian companies find new partners, and strengthen the presence of Ukrainian businesses in the Serbian and Western Balkan markets.

Registration for participation in the business mission is available at the link:

https://forms.gle/gkyXVSa2E8vnzQTd8

Contact person:

Valeria Zabashta

+380 50 366 4997

Tags: #ukrainian_chamber_of_commerce_and_industry #ukraine #serbia

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