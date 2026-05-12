Fewer repairs, higher production efficiency - Ukrnafta has installed 226 state-of-the-art pumps

Ukrnafta uses state-of-the-art pumping equipment from global leaders to reduce the number of repairs and maximize production at its wells. Currently, 226 electric centrifugal pump units from Baker Hughes, Oil Dynamics, and Alkhorayef are in operation.

“At the same time, we are upgrading cables, pipes, and systems for protection against corrosion and deposits—this is a comprehensive effort involving several company divisions,” noted Ukrnafta Board Chairman Bohdan Kukura. “In 2026, we will continue to upgrade our fleet and scale up these solutions. “I thank the team for their systematic work and the results, which are evident in the numbers.”

Over the past two years, this comprehensive effort and modern equipment have yielded tangible results:

•⁠ ⁠The number of repairs on wells operated by electric centrifugal pumps has decreased from 48 to 32 per month;

•⁠ ⁠the interval between repairs for the total fleet of wells operated by electric centrifugal pumps has increased by 75%—from 216 to 377 days, and where foreign-made pumps are installed, this period has reached 600 days;

•⁠ ⁠some units operate for more than 800 days without maintenance—which is in line with best global practices.

JSC “Ukrnafta”—Ukraine’s largest oil producer—operates the country’s largest national network of gas stations, UKRNAFTA. In 2024, the company entered into an asset management agreement with Glusco. In 2025, it finalized a deal with Shell Overseas Investments BV to purchase the Shell network in Ukraine. In total, it operates nearly 700 gas stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to resume operations and modernize the format of the gas stations in its network. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and “NAFTACard” cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a stake of 50% + 1 share.

In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer to the state the share of corporate rights in the company that belonged to private owners, which is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.