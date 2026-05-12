“Ukrcement” Association is partner of “Trade Wars: Art of Defense” Conference

The path to the EU, border closures, changes in export structures, and new customs regulations—this is the reality in which “the art of defending” one’s own trade interests has become a key skill for business survival. How are the rules of the game changing for Ukrainian businesses in global markets? What can be expected from trade with the EU in the coming years? And how can one protect their interests amid ever-increasing competition and the emergence of new barriers?

The “Ukrcement” Association, in partnership with the law firm Ilyashev & Partners and the publishing house Yuridichna Praktika, invites you to discuss the most pressing issues in international trade at the conference “Trade Wars: The Art of Defense.”

Program and registration: https://tradewar2026.ticketforevent.com

Date: May 20, 2026.

Time: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (registration begins at 9:30 a.m.).

Venue: Kyiv (the venue will be communicated to registered participants the day before the event)

Owners, top managers, heads of legal departments, and heads of foreign economic activity departments of major Ukrainian and international companies are invited to participate.

Participation in the event is free of charge, subject to additional confirmation of registration from the organizers. Space is limited. The organizers reserve the right to refuse registration if the capacity limit is reached.