Press Conferences

11:55 28.06.2023

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system'

1 min read

On Thursday, June 29, at 12.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system." Participants include Director of SOE "Osada scientific research and design institute of pipe industry," head of the technical committee for standardization "Steel pipes and cylinders," PhD in Technical Sciences Radomyr Korol; representative of Ukrtruboprom association Vitaliy Ovsiannikov; PhD in Technical Sciences, professor, Head of the Department of Welding of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas Lubomyr Shlapak; a representative of SOE "Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems" is expected (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 951 4901 (Radomyr).

Tags: #conference

MORE ABOUT

14:43 27.06.2023
Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

14:25 27.06.2023
About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

13:50 27.06.2023
Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

13:14 27.06.2023
Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

12:20 27.06.2023
More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

12:09 27.06.2023
Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

19:11 21.06.2023
Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

14:19 21.06.2023
Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians' assessment of democracy level in country's governance increased over past six years from 3.8 to 6.2 on 10-point scale – survey

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

Representatives of vegetable oil and fat industry demand fair access to grain corridor

CEO: Smart Holding's business grinding to halt due to seizure of group's gas assets

Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

Architectural competitions should become effective tool for Ukraine's recovery – opinion

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD