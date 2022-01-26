Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

KYIV. Jan 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Agromars Complex LLC (Kyiv), a large poultry producer, against which a bankruptcy case has been opened, is delaying the forced sale of its seized assets at online auctions by filing counter petitions and applications to the courts of various instances, and also contributes to opening fictitious criminal proceedings against private bailiffs involved in the seizure of funds in favor of companies to which it has debts.

The corresponding statement was voiced by lawyer of Vetsintez-Vip LLC (Kharkiv) Yuriy Burday at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Today, we are creditors in the bankruptcy case of Agromars Complex LLC. Almost a year ago, we received a court decision, according to which Agromars had to return almost UAH 10 million of debt to Vetsintez-Vip for improper performance of debt obligations, that have arisen between us over the past two or three years. As of today, we have not received a penny either from enforcement proceedings or directly from Agromars," the lawyer specified.

According to him, the legal confrontation between Agromars and private bailiffs who seize its assets for sale at online auctions and the subsequent repayment of its debts to creditors is painful for Vetsintez-Vip, since the company is unable to return funds for goods previously provided to the poultry complex.

"There can be no contestation of the fact of the delivery of goods, since all invoices were signed by the debtor, and today we do not know what to do, since complaints are filed against the actions of private executors, fictitious criminal proceedings are opened against them on the very day when there should be held auctions for the sale of Agromars property, as a result of which we must return our money," Burday explained.

He clarified that Vetsintez-Vip cannot participate in such litigation, since such applications and petitions are considered either at closed meetings, or the company does not receive notifications of the date and place of their holding.

Burday also noted that the applications and petitions submitted by Agromars are considered by the courts within a month and a half, contrary to the norm of procedural legislation - 10 days.

Vetsintez-Vip has been operating in Ukraine since 2000. It is engaged in the production of veterinary drugs for the main groups of farm animals, including antibacterial, anti-stress, anti-inflammatory and antiparasitic veterinary drugs, antibiotics, vitamins and feed additives.