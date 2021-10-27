Press Conferences

18:04 27.10.2021

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Systemic Challenges for Ukraine - the Reaction of the Authorities and the Competent Opposition'

1 min read

On Friday, October 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host round table entitled 'Systemic Challenges for Ukraine - the Reaction of the Authorities and the Competent Opposition." Participants: Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

