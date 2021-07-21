Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

KYIV. July 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Kyiv residents most of all trust leader of the UDAR party, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko than President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the results of a poll conducted by the sociological group Rating on July 10-14.

According to the survey, 53% of the capital's residents trust Klitschko, 42% trust Zelensky. Sociologists also found out that if the elections of the mayor of Kyiv were held in the near future, then Vitali Klitschko would have won them, supported by 50.5% of those who made their choice and would have taken part in the voting. Ex-mayor of Kyiv Oleksandr Popov is supported by 8.9%, showman and volunteer Serhiy Prytula – by 7.6%, ex-mayor Oleksandr Omelchenko – by 6.3%, and MP Oleksiy Kucherenko – by 5%. The rating of other candidates is lower.

Some 65% expressed their unequivocal readiness to take part in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, if they were held in the near future. Some 24.5% of those who will vote and have made their choice are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 19.7% of respondents would vote for the European Solidarity party, 10.8% for Vitali Klitschko's UDAR, 9.5% for Batkivschyna, 8% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, and for the Strength and honor party - 4.4%, for Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 4.3%. The rating of other political forces is less than 3%.

In the course of the study, 1,200 residents of Kyiv aged 18 and over were interviewed using a formalized face-to-face interview. Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95 is no more than 2.8%.