16.10.2019

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

KYIV. Oct 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Panama prosecutor's office has closed the criminal case on the statement of former deputy head of the presidential administration of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, finding no reason to prosecute the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, said lawyer Ilya Novikov.

"On October 3 of this year, the First Panama Specialized Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office decided to close the case opened upon the statement of Mr. Andriy Portnov against Poroshenko ... The statement stated that the companies allegedly associated with Poroshenko carried out the legalization of proceeds of crime," Novikov said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, Portnov's personal testimony was added to this statement, and he insisted that the Panama prosecutor's office should investigate these alleged crimes.

The lawyer explained that the Panama prosecutor's office was indeed conducting an investigation.

"The data provided by Portnov was verified, and two months were enough for the prosecutor to figure out the contents of this case and decide to close the case," Novikov added.

He also noted that this decision is based on the fact that Ukraine is investigating criminal proceedings opened upon Portnov's statement, and also states that Portnov's statement did not mention facts that would indicate companies were involved in any illegal actions.

At the same time, Novikov noted that this decision could be appealed to a Panama court, but he does not know if Portnov's lawyer in Panama intends to file a corresponding motion.

