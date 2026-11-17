Salaterra, a new Ukrainian restaurant brand offering modern European cuisine, has launched operations in Kyiv and plans to expand its network to three locations by the end of 2026, Salaterra CEO and co-owner Ihor Horenko said at a news conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the company intends to launch a franchise-based development model in 2027 and expand its presence to other regions of Ukraine.

"Salaterra is a new Ukrainian brand of modern European cuisine offering fast, healthy food, with a particular emphasis on dishes made from farm-fresh produce. Our brand is built around three core ideas: Salat – fresh ingredients, Terra – natural origins, and Era – an era of mindful eating. Healthy food today is not a fitness trend but a way to preserve the energy needed for work and life under stressful conditions," Horenko said.

Salaterra's first location is already operating at the River Mall shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv. The team currently has 25 employees, and daily foot traffic is about 200 customers. By the end of the year, the company plans to increase its workforce to 70.

The Salaterra concept combines fast service, an affordable dining format, and the use of high-quality natural ingredients. The menu is built around salads, soups, pasta and beverages. The company plans to expand its offerings going forward, including developing its bowl category and introducing breakfast and dessert menus.

According to Horenko, the chain is actively preparing to open new restaurants in major shopping and entertainment centers in Kyiv. "We are opening at Retroville in late November, at Lavina Mall in December, and at the Prospekt shopping and entertainment center in January-February," he said.

Thus, by the end of 2026, the chain is expected to comprise three locations, with the number potentially increasing to four in early 2027.

At the initial stage of its development, Salaterra will focus on the quick-service restaurant format in shopping center food courts. The company cites a steady flow of visitors, an established customer base, and centralized solutions for power supply and security as the advantages of these locations.

At the same time, Salaterra is considering opening full-service restaurants in street retail locations in the longer term, particularly in Kyiv, the capital's suburbs and other regions of Ukraine.

"In the future, we also plan to open restaurants in street retail locations. And not only in Kyiv, but also in the suburbs and in other regions," Horenko said.

This format will feature a broader menu and restaurant-style food presentation. Locations in shopping centers will generally occupy 70-120 square meters, while the company is considering premises of up to 200 square meters for full-service restaurants.

The introduction of digital services and delivery will be another area of development. Salaterra Marketing Director Yulia Pikovska said the company plans to launch delivery through the Glovo platform in the near future.

Further plans include creating its own website with online ordering and pickup options, implementing a CRM system, and developing the brand's communications on Instagram and Facebook.

Cooperation with Ukrainian food producers will be an important element of Salaterra's business model. According to Horenko, domestically produced ingredients currently account for about 40% of the menu, but the company plans to gradually increase this share to 60%.

"We are shaping our brand DNA so that anyone who has worked for us or eaten at our restaurants remains satisfied and understands why we do what we do. That is why we will also focus on building partnerships with farmers and nutritionists," he said.

The company's immediate priorities include standardizing operational processes, building its team, ensuring consistent product quality, and creating an effective model for managing the chain.

In 2027, Salaterra plans to begin expanding through a franchise model, which will allow it to accelerate its entry into regional markets without having to open every location itself. According to Horenko, potential partners have already expressed interest in launching restaurants under the brand in Odesa and Cherkasy.

Salaterra is a new Ukrainian brand of modern European cuisine establishments whose concept is based on fast service, healthy eating principles, and the use of natural ingredients, with a gradual increase in the share of products sourced from Ukrainian farmers. The company is developing locations in shopping centers and plans to enter the urban restaurant and franchising segments.