Power plant grid connections to Ukrenergo capped at 620 MW – expert

The capacity of generating units connected to the grids of NPC Ukrenergo currently stands at 620 MW, limiting businesses' ability to expand generation capacity, according to Stanislav Ihnatiev, chairman of the board of the Institute for Sustainable Development and co-founder of the Kharkiv Energy Cluster.

"In principle, businesses would like to build a lot of new generation capacity, but, unfortunately, we do not have the ability to connect large-scale capacity to Ukrenergo's grids. And this is the biggest problem. At present, connection capacity is available for just 620 MW," Ihnatiev said at a press conference titled "Energy Resilience: Who Is Building Distributed Generation in Ukraine and How?" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He explained that Russian shelling has left some substations severely damaged and unable to transmit electricity.

As reported, at the same press conference, Oleksandr Alekhin, head of the Solar PV Installers Committee of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's market for large-scale energy storage systems (ESS) could reach 5 GWh by the end of the year, with a trend toward shifting from standalone storage systems to systems collocated with solar power plants.

According to him, while the collocated model accounted for a smaller share in previous years, it has not yet become dominant this year either, but its share is growing. Last year, the ratio was 10% to 90%; this year it has reached 30% to 70%, and next year the ratio is expected to be at least 50% to 50%.