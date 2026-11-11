Ukraine launches 'Decent Work for All' initiative to tackle labor shortages

The All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies has unveiled the "Decent Work for All" project, aimed at preserving Ukraine's human capital, addressing labor shortages and creating conditions for workers' professional development.

"Ukraine's recovery depends on people who see their future here and have opportunities to work and develop. The goal of the 'Decent Work for All' project is to preserve and develop human capital by bringing together scientific knowledge, employers' experience and workers' needs," Association President Vasyl Voskoboinyk said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

According to him, the project includes conducting a sociological study, preparing recommendations for government authorities and employers, and developing proposals on labor legislation.

The press conference also saw the presentation of the first issue of the monthly analytical digest "Ukraine: People and Prospects," dedicated to demographic changes over the 35 years of Ukraine's independence.

"We want scientific data to be understandable and accessible not only to specialists, but also to government officials, business representatives, journalists and everyone interested in Ukraine's future. The first issue focuses on changes in Ukraine's population over the 35 years of independence," Voskoboinyk said.

According to estimates presented in the publication, Ukraine's population at the beginning of 2026 ranged from 27 million to 29 million, depending on the calculation methodology and territorial coverage. In addition, the share of births to women aged 35 and older increased from 16.3% in 2022 to 20.8% in 2025. Male life expectancy at birth in 2021 was 65.2 years, 12.2 years below the EU average.

Voskoboinyk identified the launch of the research project "Decent Work for Ukraine's Recovery: Dialogue and Practical Solutions" as the second area of activity. The project is funded by the International Renaissance Foundation. Specialists from the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine will develop the scientific framework and research methodology, while the Rating Sociological Group will conduct a survey titled "Decent Work Through the Eyes of Ukrainians."

"We want to hear directly from Ukrainians, understand their expectations of work and use this as a basis for developing practical recommendations," he said.

Oleksandr Hladun, Deputy Director for Research at the Mykhaylo Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Life Quality Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, emphasized the need to curb negative demographic trends.

"Despite the difficult circumstances we face today, everything possible must be done first to slow negative trends and subsequently to stabilize the demographic situation," he said.

Olena Stepanenko, Vice President of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine, drew attention to the fact that labor shortages are already limiting Ukrainian companies' ability to operate and grow.

"The state must guarantee security and transparent rules in the labor market, while businesses must provide competitive wages, decent working conditions and opportunities for professional growth," she said.

Dmytro Dehtiar, co-founder of HRD Club Ukraine, said that amid the demographic crisis, employers need to move away from ad hoc hiring toward long-term workforce management, including through professional development programs, mentoring, the reintegration of veterans and support for employees' families.

Participants paid particular attention to the risks of labor exploitation during Ukraine's postwar recovery.

Tetiana Rudenko, Senior Project Officer at the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, emphasized the need to introduce mechanisms to prevent labor exploitation in government and donor procurement, tenders and contracts, as well as to strengthen oversight of intermediaries and employers.

"Experience from previous conflicts shows that in postwar conditions, sectors such as construction, services, agriculture and logistics can quickly become high-risk areas for human trafficking and exploitation. It is therefore necessary to incorporate safeguards into government and donor procurement, tenders and contracts, and prevent abuses by intermediaries and employers," she said.

Following the study, the organizers plan to prepare a "Decent Work for All" declaration, a roadmap for its implementation, proposals for the new Labor Code and criteria for decent work to be applied in Ukraine's recovery programs. The research findings and practical recommendations are to be presented at the national "Decent Work for All" conference scheduled for April 2027. The proposals will be submitted to government authorities for consideration.

The Confederation of Employers of Ukraine and HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation in Ukraine have expressed their readiness to provide partnership support for the conference. The press conference and the project are being organized and coordinated by the All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies.