Ukraine govt's three-month deadline to build cafe bomb shelters unrealistic – Restaurant Association

The National Restaurant Association of Ukraine (NRAU) believes the timeframe set by the government for equipping shelters to allow businesses to operate during a "yellow" air raid alert is insufficient for the restaurant industry.

"Resolution No. 1092 on shelters. It is absurd to shift responsibility for shelters onto businesses. In my opinion, the minimum timeframe for addressing this issue is 12 months, possibly even 24 months. Let me remind you that in 95% of cases, we, as establishments, do not own the premises. We are tenants, we are users, but we are not the owners of the premises. We cannot make changes there or carry out construction," NRAU President Taras Kovalchuk said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, local communities and local administrations should be responsible for planning the shelter network and organizing access to shelters. At the same time, restaurants, cafes and similar establishments have neither the resources nor the authority to arrange shelters without having suitable premises.

"The state should, of course, establish the technical requirements and approval procedures, as well as all the relevant processes. Local communities and military administrations should be responsible for planning shelter networks, organizing access, preparing the documentation and directly taking all the necessary steps to ensure these issues are addressed," Kovalchuk explained.

Another important issue is the construction of shelters in city centers, where many establishments are located in buildings designated as architectural landmarks.

Anna Zavertailo, co-founder of Honey cafes and confectioneries and Zavertailo bakeries, noted that the existing basements in such buildings are unsuitable for conversion into shelters that meet the established technical requirements. At the same time, there is currently no alternative in the form of relocating to modern buildings with commercial premises and shelters.

According to her, the restaurant industry is open to finding compromises, such as easing shelter requirements and adapting existing basement facilities, or installing mobile shelters that could serve several establishments.

"Where are we supposed to get the funding for this? We have no financial reserves left. Let's consider tax credits, grants and co-financing. Let's establish working groups and a 'single window' mechanism, and start working at the local level to resolve this issue. Perhaps one mobile shelter could be installed for several establishments. Unfortunately, we currently have no answers to these questions," Zavertailo concluded.

As reported, under Resolution No. 1092 dated September 4, 2026, the government established that the "Air Raid Alert" signal in the national automated centralized alert system, based on information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is differentiated according to the following threat levels posed by aerial attack weapons: "red" level – missile and drone threat, or a massive drone threat; "yellow" level – drone threat.

When a "yellow" threat level is declared, business entities, regardless of their ownership structure, may operate in premises, buildings, structures or on sites where temporary or permanent shelters are available for employees and visitors.

At the same time, in premises, buildings, structures or on sites where no temporary or permanent shelter is available, businesses may continue operating with the consent of their employees until a shelter is equipped, but for no longer than three months from the date this resolution enters into force.