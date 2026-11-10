Accessible conscription exemption needed to prevent restaurant closures in Ukraine – industry experts

Representatives of the restaurant industry are emphasizing the critical need to introduce a clear and accessible reservation mechanism for small and microbusinesses in the restaurant sector, as the acute labor shortage means that the loss of even one employee can bring an establishment's operations to a complete halt.

This was stated by participants in a press conference held by representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine (NRAU) at the Interfax-Ukraine press center on Tuesday.

As NRAU head Taras Kovalchuk noted, staffing has been cut to the absolute minimum, forcing employees to work six or seven days a week, while the loss of a specialist can lead to an establishment's closure.

"We have cut staffing so much that people are working [on a schedule] six days on and one day off, or seven days on and no days off. In other words, losing one employee can mean that an establishment has to close. There is simply no one left to work," Kovalchuk said.

According to him, typical restaurants operating as legal entities find it extremely difficult in practice to obtain critical enterprise status, while individual entrepreneurs with hired employees have no access at all to the general employee reservation mechanism.

Dmytro Pohrebytsky, co-owner of the Pesto Cafe restaurant chain, said that, unlike many other industries, the restaurant business has virtually no opportunity to reserve its employees from mobilization.

"We believe that a great many organizations and businesses have employee reservations, but we do not. Not even 1% of our employees are reserved. And unfortunately, we are losing the hospitality that we have built up over the years… We can lose it quickly, but it will take us years to bring it back," Pohrebytsky explained.

Anna Zavertailo, co-founder of a chain of coffee shops and bakeries, emphasized what she described as unfair treatment of the industry compared with other sectors of the economy.

"Why, excuse me, are other businesses entitled to obtain at least some minimal employee reservations, while the restaurant sector is not? How are we any worse? This is unfair, and it really hurts. Do we even have the ethical right to compare businesses if they operate in the same way? What difference does it make whether it is the IT sector or the restaurant business?" she said.

The urgent need for employee reservations has arisen against the backdrop of recent government changes. As reported, on October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers finalized changes to the employee reservation system, separating critical enterprise status from financial performance indicators and updating sectoral and regional criteria. The government also lowered the maximum reservation quota for the energy sector and defense industry from 100% to 95%, while allowing applications with supporting justifications to be submitted to a special Coordination Center if an increase in the quota is needed. It also announced a mechanism for 100% employee reservation, subject to fulfillment of the mobilization commitment to regularly and voluntarily recruit employees for military service.

The government also established a Coordination Center for organizing the reservation of persons liable for military service during mobilization and martial law, pursuant to Resolution No. 1328 of October 23. The center's main tasks include reviewing proposals from government agencies on granting enterprises critical status, increasing employee reservation quotas, and issuing recommendations to revoke relevant decisions within one month, or within seven business days in cases requiring urgent consideration.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky explained that the changes were necessary because of the high rate at which deferments were being granted and the need to prevent abuses, including cases in which companies are artificially established to secure mass employee reservations without actually participating in the performance of important tasks.

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FEU) and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (UUE) have put forward a number of proposals concerning the resolution. In particular, the FEU proposed establishing a two-month transition period in cases where critical status is revoked, extending the validity of existing decisions expiring in November-December, and eliminating the restricted list of sectors to ensure equal access for businesses. The UUE, in turn, called for maintaining the existing critical status until its expiration for enterprises that meet the requirements, shortening document review periods, clarifying the concept of "involvement in production processes" for employees in the defense industry and energy sector, and ensuring that managers' liability for violations of military registration rules is proportionate.

The NRAU said that small businesses remain outside the scope of the current rules and proposed that the government discuss a special reservation mechanism for officially employed workers based on transparent criteria that would take into account the realities of small businesses while also addressing the country's defense needs.