Ukrainian restaurant industry pushes for 7% VAT rate to survive winter

The National Restaurant Association of Ukraine (NRAU) is calling on the government to introduce a 7% value-added tax (VAT) rate for restaurant and catering services as part of a comprehensive Diia City HoReCa reform.

As NRAU head Taras Kovalchuk said during a press conference held by NRAU representatives at the Interfax-Ukraine press center, the reduced VAT rate is already successfully applied to the hotel industry, while European directives allow it to be extended to food service establishments as well. In addition, the proposed concept предусматривает the abolition of the second group of the single tax system and a transition to the third group, with a tax rate of 4% or 6% of turnover, depending on whether VAT is paid, as well as permission to obtain an alcohol license under the simplified tax system.

"This will enable everyone to operate using a single receipt, conduct business transparently, and report their actual turnover. The state will then become a partner to restaurants, since it will receive a percentage of their turnover through taxes. And perhaps then it will have an interest in seeing restaurants prosper, generate higher turnover and contribute more revenue to the state," Kovalchuk said.

According to the association's estimates, introducing the proposed model, while keeping turnover and the number of employees unchanged, would increase annual budget revenues from UAH 8.9 billion to UAH 13.5 billion.

In addition to tax changes, industry representatives identified security-related restrictions and the energy crisis as the main factors critically affecting business operations. In particular, due to constant air raid alerts, shelling and street closures, revenue at some Kyiv establishments fell dozens of times in September. The additional burden comes from the cost of autonomous power supplies: electricity generated by a generator costs as much as UAH 63.8 per kWh.

The industry is also facing a staff shortage and a lack of effective reservation mechanisms for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs, where the loss of a key employee can bring an establishment's operations to a complete halt. Another outstanding issue is compliance with Government Resolution No. 1092 on shelters, as 95% of restaurants rent their premises and lack the technical capacity to equip shelters independently.

"We are proud of the hospitality, service and food quality at our establishments. These things could begin to disappear as early as this winter. We are ready to work side by side with the state. But there must be a partner on the other side of the table, not someone who is there to 'pluck the geese,'" Kovalchuk said.

Kovalchuk added that dialogue on tax reform had previously been established with Lesia Karnaukh, the former acting head of the State Tax Service (STS), whom the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed in September this year. Yurii Koniushenko was subsequently appointed acting head of the STS. According to Kovalchuk, there is currently no dialogue with the authorities on this issue.

"We see neither investment nor interest, nor any action aimed at supporting businesses, honest businesses that pay taxes, entrepreneurs, or, more broadly, the sectors that create a sense of life in our cities," added Anna Zavertailo, co-founder of Honey cafes and confectioneries and Zavertailo bakeries.