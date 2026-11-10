Honey cafes, Zavertailo bakeries invest $250,000 to restore damaged locations

More than $250,000 has been invested in restoring establishments damaged during the war, Anna Zavertailo, co-founder of Honey cafes and confectioneries and Zavertailo bakeries, said at a press conference held by representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Three of our establishments were damaged, but Zhylianska [Honey, in August 2025] suffered the most. Restoration work began there a year ago, and the landlord decided to carry out the repairs at his own expense. As a result, we have been undergoing renovations for more than a year, which is not attractive to customers, so foot traffic there has fallen dramatically. Overall, more than $250,000 has already been invested in restoring the three establishments," Zavertailo said.

She said that, at present, neither the state nor the city has any system in place for providing grants or assistance for restoration. Insurance companies have also stopped covering war risks in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"Moreover, the last attack we experienced was on Volodymyrska Street. We resumed operations the following day. But for some reason, a decision was made to close the street, and as of today, the entire infrastructure and business activity of the neighborhood have been completely drained of life... A restaurant cannot survive without a flow of customers," she said.

Zavertailo said that businesses were waiting for information that would enable them to make informed decisions about future locations, while the owners continued investing in maintaining operations, including ensuring water and electricity supplies, despite minimal customer traffic.

As reported, Russian strikes damaged the Honey cafe and confectionery on Zhylianska Street in August 2025, the Zavertailo bakery in Podil in May 2026, and the Zavertailo bakery near St. Sophia's Cathedral in September 2026.

As of November 2026, Anna and Stanislav Zavertailo owned six establishments in Kyiv: four Honey cafes and confectioneries and four Zavertailo bakeries.