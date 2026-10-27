Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation issues recommendations for development of social services in Kyiv region based on new study

Currently, the most in-demand services include social support, home-based care, transportation, and social adaptation. This is according to the findings of a study conducted by the Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation in cooperation with Kyiv Regional State Administration as part of the Seeing the Invisible project. The results were presented at a press conference held at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

"There is plenty of work for everyone: state, municipal, and non-governmental organizations alike. As part of the Seeing the Invisible project, we carried out a comprehensive study. It involved approximately 100 social sector professionals and over 600 residents of Kyiv region," said Vladyslav Zhyliaiev, an advocacy specialist at the Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation.

According to him, the study’s results show that "the needs, as assessed by both residents and professionals, align very closely."

"I always say that if a person’s basic needs aren’t met, if they have nothing to eat, nothing to wear, or no way to pay for housing (which is especially true for internally displaced persons, or IDPs), then, unfortunately, we cannot even begin to discuss anything beyond that. That is why we keep urging the international community to focus on the needs of Kyiv region in particular, as it is in dire need of assistance," emphasized a representative from Caritas Kyiv.

"As the figures show, the region is constantly taking in internally displaced persons. It was one of the first to welcome them, and to this day, it continues to host the largest number. Consequently, while the needs are only set to grow, the available aid is shrinking; yet, we must continue to devote ever-greater attention to these internally displaced persons," he said.

Zhyliaev also noted that special attention should be paid to veterans and their families, families with children facing difficult life circumstances, children with disabilities, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

"What kind of services are needed most? These include social support, in-home care, material assistance, transportation services, social adaptation, supported living, and respite care. We can provide assistance to these families—who are in need—on several occasions, helping them overcome their difficult life circumstances and reach the level of stability they require," he emphasized.

According to the study, Zhyliaev pointed out, "the services that residents feel are most lacking include transportation, respite care, material assistance, social adaptation, and collaborative social work involving the non-governmental sector, municipal institutions, and the public sector."