Social Policy Ministry developing new social service standard for victims of missile strikes

Kyiv Regional State Administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Policy, is developing a new standard for a social service designed for those affected by missile strikes, announced Ihor Meschan, Director of the Department of Social Protection of the Population at the Administration.

"Kyiv region is constantly suffering from barbaric Russian air strikes and missile attacks. In effect, we must provide services to those affected. This is, in fact, a brand-new type of service; together with the Ministry of Social Policy, we are currently developing a new standard for services intended for victims of missile strikes," he stated during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

He noted that Kyiv region comprises 69 territorial communities. "Each community is unique; some are very robust and organize social services exceptionally well, in full compliance with all legal requirements. For others, we—along with Caritas Kyiv—provide ongoing guidance to help them meet the state standards established by the Ministry of Social Policy," Meschan said.

According to official data, the population of Kyiv region is 1,790,000. "However, these are pre-war figures; we estimate that the actual number of people living in Kyiv region now exceeds 2 million... It is worth noting that 544,320 of these individuals receive pensions or disability payments. Clearly, this presents a massive challenge, as one in four people is unable to work, and the state must ensure they are cared for," Meschan said.

According to data from Kyiv Regional State Administration, the region is home to 133,832 war veterans, 68,976 combatants, over 13,000 family members of those who died, and 10,451 individuals with disabilities resulting from the war. "Consequently, social services have set as their primary objective the task of supporting the families of the fallen and those who have been wounded, most of whom, unfortunately, subsequently develop a disability," emphasized Meschan.