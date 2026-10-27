Kyiv region to host 250 IDPs from Oleshky – official

Kyiv region will host 250 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Oleshky (Kherson region), where a humanitarian mission began today, reported Director of the Social Protection Department of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ihor Meshchan.

"While traveling here to the press conference, I received an assignment from the leadership of the region: we are meeting 250 IDPs from Oleshky," he stated at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Meshchan emphasized the importance of the work carried out by the president and the government: "Finally, people who were effectively tortured by Russia for several years will be evacuated from Oleshky, and Kyiv region specifically has been instructed to organize both medical and social support, which we will actively pursue."

According to the regional state administration, 250,146 IDPs are currently registered in the region, of whom 19.3% are children under 18, 20.8% are elderly people, and 5% are persons with disabilities.