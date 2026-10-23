Buryachenko: people must again drive international support for Ukraine ahead of winter

On the eve of the winter period, Ukraine is facing energy, security, and diplomatic challenges simultaneously, and citizens of partner countries should become the key factor in maintaining international support, believes President of the International Institute for Security Studies Oleksiy Buryachenko.

"Today, a certain paradox of the situation lies in the fact that the actions of our partners can both bring the diplomatic result desired by Ukraine closer and put it in a difficult position," he said during the discussion "Ukraine on the threshold of winter: Energy, defense and new diplomatic reality" at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency on Friday.

The expert noted that recently, calls from certain European partners for dialogue with Moscow have been heard more frequently, and the issue of allies' unity is once again coming to the fore. According to him, Ukraine must enter the heating season with an understanding of the full spectrum of challenges, particularly in the energy, security, and diplomatic spheres. At the same time, Buryachenko emphasized that people remain the main resource of support for Ukraine.

"People have become the main driver of support and unification around Ukraine. This is precisely what civil society, the expert community, and the President of Ukraine should pay attention to," the expert said.

In his opinion, the successful experience of 2022, when President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed directly to citizens of other states rather than only to political leaders, should be used now as well to mobilize international support. The expert also noted that the results of sociological studies, which showed an increase in support for the president within the country after the public escalation of relations between Zelenskyy and U.S President Donald Trump, could serve as an additional incentive to intensify international communication on the eve of the winter period.

According to his assessment, the baseline scenario of events currently remains the most probable, which is why Ukraine needs to search for solutions right now to provide the country with everything necessary during the winter months.

The expert emphasized that the issues of energy, security, defense, and diplomacy are currently inextricably linked and drew attention to the fact that during contacts between the Ukrainian authorities and international partners in various capitals, one of the key issues remains Ukraine's readiness for threats and its resilience to external influence.

"The strengthening of our negotiating positions directly depends on the combination of these factors – security, defense, and energy," he said.

At the same time, Buryachenko expressed the conviction that the achievement of a sustainable peace is possible only on the basis of a strong and maximally autonomous position of Ukraine. According to him, the path to peaceful settlement can occur gradually, through a series of interim decisions, in particular sectoral agreements, security guarantees, and other steps to reduce the level of confrontation, but the key task is to ensure the safety of citizens already at the initial stages and stop the bloodshed as quickly and effectively as possible.