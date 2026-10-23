Chalenko: Russia, partners try to use winter factor to pressure Ukraine in talks

The winter period could become an additional instrument of pressure on Ukraine in the context of the negotiation process, while Kyiv must maintain diplomatic resilience and not retreat from its baseline positions, believes political scientist and Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko.

Speaking during the discussion "Ukraine on the threshold of winter: Energy, defense and new diplomatic reality" at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency on Friday, Chalenko noted that the energy, security, and diplomatic dimensions are currently inextricably linked.

"The winter factor is being used not only by our Russian enemy, but obviously also by our partners to exert certain elements of pressure on the Ukrainian side in order to soften Ukraine's position," he said.

According to the political scientist, Ukraine has recently faced difficulties in obtaining certain defense capabilities, in particular Patriot interceptor missiles, as well as delays in the implementation of certain decisions by partners. At the same time, he emphasized that in the energy sphere, a positive effect from previously reached agreements with allies remains, which should facilitate getting through the heating season.

Chalenko believes that Russia shows no readiness for a compromise settlement of the war, but instead attempts to use the diplomatic track to increase pressure on Ukraine. In his opinion, the most realistic scenario remains a difficult winter without reaching comprehensive agreements on ending the war, while new opportunities for fruitful negotiations could open up after the winter period ends.