Patriot interceptor shortage driven by politics, allies' limited stockpiles – Popovitch

The shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems is connected not only with the political decisions of Ukraine's partners, but also with limited global stockpiles of these strike assets and growing demand for them, believes military-political observer Denys Popovitch.

According to him, repelling massive ballistic attacks requires a significant number of interceptor missiles. Popovitch noted that during one of the recent strikes on Kyiv, the enemy used more than two dozen ballistic missiles, to intercept which, under ideal conditions, twice as many Patriot missiles might be needed.

"Even if the United States were maximally favorable toward Ukraine, they would not be able to transfer an unlimited number of such missiles to us because they are physically not produced in sufficient quantities globally," Popovitch said during the discussion "Ukraine on the threshold of winter: Energy, defense and new diplomatic reality" at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency on Friday.

He also emphasized that European countries are in no hurry to transfer their own stocks of missiles and air defense systems, as they view them as an important element of their own security against the backdrop of the Russian missile threat. According to the observer, this winter Ukraine will continue to face intense missile and drone attacks, and the key challenge will remain ensuring a sufficient number of air defense assets to protect cities and critical infrastructure.