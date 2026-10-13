Olympic champion Zakharova and NGO Sports Context challenge presence of Russian organizations in FIG

Taras Samborsky, co-founder and expert at the Sports Context NGO and a specialist in legal and institutional sports matters, announced the submission of complaints to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). These complaints document violations related to the presence of Russian sports organizations within the FIG and the inclusion of athletes from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in their ranks.

"We prepared the documents and engaged not only legal specialists but also OSINT experts. We enlisted specialists to document unlawful actions committed by Russian organizations, specifically the Russian Gymnastics Federation, regarding the recruitment of athletes and organizations from the temporarily occupied territories. As of today, this package of documents, detailing the violations and our legal assessment, and prepared in compliance with all procedures set out in the FIG Code of Ethics, has been submitted to the relevant FIG body. The goal is to secure a legal assessment and a decision regarding the continued presence of Russian organizations within the International Gymnastics Federation," Samborsky said during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to him, the formal appeal was submitted by Olympic champion Stela Zakharova, Vice President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation (responsible for artistic gymnastics), who initiated the separate filing. "We helped her compile the relevant package of documents," stated the co-founder of the NGO Sports Context.

Samborsky added that the document package has already been "accepted and is undergoing assessment by the International Gymnastics Federation," and that the organization is prepared to "bolster its position with additional documentation if necessary."

Zakharova, for her part, emphasized that the events unfolding in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "cannot be viewed as unrelated to sports."

"When sports organizations, coaches, judges, athletes, or competitions from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory are incorporated into another state's sports system, a very specific question arises: whose sports system do they represent, and who should defend the Ukrainian gymnast's right to her own territory and jurisdiction? To me, the answer is obvious: first and foremost, we ourselves—people to whom Ukrainian sport has given the opportunity to compete, win, become Olympic champions, and work within national federations—must not only avail ourselves of these opportunities but also stand up for ourselves. That is precisely why my appeal to the GEF—the International Federation's Gymnastics Ethics Foundation—reflects not only a civic stance but also a professional responsibility," she said during a press conference.

According to the Olympic champion, "we are submitting facts and documents and requesting an assessment of them in accordance with international gymnastics regulations."

"I do not know what the final decision will be, and I believe it is wrong to predict it before the procedure concludes. But I know one thing for certain: if a protection mechanism exists, we must trigger it; if rules exist, we have the right to demand that they apply equally to everyone. Therefore, what matters to me is not just the act of filing the complaint, but the fact that we are changing our approach—moving beyond merely talking about the problem to professionally defending Ukrainian gymnastics by utilizing the international sports system itself," said Zakharova.

She also emphasized the importance of ensuring that Russian athletes are not admitted to FIG international competitions. "I took this step deliberately, fully aware that certain organizations might respond with actions that could be considered inappropriate. I understood that risk, but for me, the priority is ensuring that our sport has every opportunity to prevent their admission into international sports organizations. I hope that will happen," Zakharova said.

Samborsky described the goal of the appeal as enabling Ukrainian sports institutions to defend their rights and "create conditions under which the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the international sports arena would be, if not impossible, then extremely difficult."

"We are not currently asking international sports organizations to agree with Ukraine politically, nor are we asking for an exception for Ukraine or for an assessment of the political actions of the organizations and aggressor nations currently causing us harm. We are asking for an assessment, a legal assessment of the actions, taken by Russian sports organizations that violate the statutes of international organizations. That is precisely the foundation upon which we propose basing Ukraine's position..."