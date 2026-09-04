Rada to be asked to introduce concept of ‘worker ensuring life support in frontline region’ – MP

MP of Ukraine, co-chair of the parliamentary inter-factional deputy association Frontline Territories, Mykhailo Ananchenko, (Servant of the People faction) reported that, together with the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine, a bill is being prepared to regulate the concept of "a worker ensuring life support in a frontline region."

"Unfortunately, there is currently no comprehensive state support for frontline areas; there isn't even a specific definition of the population of these areas. There is a definition of frontline areas, but the legislative framework and Cabinet of Ministers’ resolutions do not specify a separate category of individuals working in these areas, nor a separate frontline business. Therefore, together with the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, we have developed a bill amending the Tax Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts to support businesses and individuals providing life support in frontline areas," Ananchenko said during a roundtable discussion titled "Responding to the challenge of poverty: new initiatives in state social protection policy" at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

According to him, this bill is scheduled to be registered in parliament at the end of next week.

In particular, the draft document introduces the concept of "workers providing life support in a frontline region."

"We have a separate category of people – internally displaced persons. We have a separate category of people – combat veterans. And, unfortunately, we don't have a separate category of people – those who work under constant air strikes, under flying smart bombs, under air strikes, under missile strikes. They are there. We need a state policy not only to ensure that the residents of our country are in safe areas, but also to support these people who are there," the deputy added.

According to him, there is currently a problem with the outflow of personnel from these areas and the relocation of businesses.

Ananchenko cited the example of more than 500 utility workers who provided services in Kherson region having been killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Most of them have absolutely no social guarantees. Some have social guarantees, which, in our opinion, should definitely be increased," he emphasized.

He noted that the proposed bill should regulate which territories fall within the definitions of "potential combat operations" and "active combat operations"; the list of persons providing life support in the frontline region (to be determined by regional military administrations); and benefits.

The deputy also added that Ihor Terekhov, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine and Mayor of Kharkiv, is proposing changes to the pension age in these territories, specifically the introduction of increasing coefficients.

"We understand that working conditions in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson regions are completely different, and we must reflect this in our bill," Ananchenko said.