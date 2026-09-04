Post-war recovery to be based on prefab solutions and typical projects - opinion

The post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will be based on prefab solutions and reuse projects, believes architect and founder of the creative architectural workshop A. Pashenko architects, Andriy Pashenko.

"I think that the market for premium high-class, business-class objects will still remain, but everything related to reconstruction will go through prefabrication. This is not military architecture - this is the architecture of prefab opportunities," he expressed his opinion at the round table talk dubbed "Building the future: development in conditions of war" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Pashenko recalled that the architectural bureau has already developed standard projects of social infrastructure facilities for use in the reconstruction of the country. The development of projects for the reuse of kindergartens, schools, and Centers for providing administrative services was financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Ukraine Recovery Program.

"We understood the social importance of this project. That is, in parallel with the work we are used to, we are also engaged in social projects. I think it will continue to be so. The revival of Ukraine is not only objects in the central part of Kyiv. This includes Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and places where reconstruction will be in demand," he emphasized.