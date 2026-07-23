Dpty chief of staff of 210th Ukrainian Army: Sending to front two days after so-called busification is outright lie

The narrative that assault regiments are "one hundred percent death" is a lie that they are trying to intimidate the mobilized, said deputy chief of staff of the 210th separate assault regiment, Major Oleksiy Vysochynsky.

He said this during a discussion entitled "Real service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces: myths, truth and people who bring victory closer", which took place at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

"This narrative is a little annoying when they say that assault regiments are 'meat' and that those who get into such units, like ours, are 'not successful in life.'”

He emphasized that the attack aircraft fulfill the general task set before all units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The people who serve there are people of whom I am proud of, whom I love unconditionally. The narrative that storm troopers are one hundred percent ‘death’ is a lie, scarecrows and bogeymen with which they scare the mobilized who are trying to sign contracts," said the major.

According to the deputy chief of staff, with proper planning, high-quality provision and proper preparation, any unit, including an assault unit, is capable of showing high results.

"With proper planning, as my experience shows, with high-quality security, with good preparation, any unit, including an assault unit, is capable of showing high results," he emphasized.

According to Vysochynsky, the ratio of losses in assault units and enemy units is also of great importance, since the enemy loses significantly more people.

The major said that in the work of his regiment, they rely on three key components: discipline, quality training of soldiers and combat experience of commanders.

"The first is, of course, discipline. Not a single military unit can exist without discipline. The second is the quality training of fighters. There is a myth that people were ‘busified" (forcibly taking a man onto a bus for military service) - and two days later they went to the front. This is all an outright lie. Anyone who understands this topic understands what I'm talking about," he said.

Vysochynsky emphasized that they have basic combined arms training conducted on the basis of their division.

"That is, we prepare our own personnel. The commanders then go into battle with the same soldiers and are interested in the fact that it is a well-coordinated team, that the soldiers know how to work, that they know their job. And, accordingly, we ourselves conduct the basic combined arms training with the recruits who join the regiment," explained the major.

The third important point he called the experience of commanders.

"We don't have commanders without combat experience. All commanders leading personnel at all levels have combat experience. They participated in combat operations in various directions, at different sections of the front," said the major.

Summarizing, Vysochнnsky's call does not believe in widespread stereotypes about assault units.

"I think the narrative that assault regiments are "low-quality" units in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is incorrect. I invite anyone who wants to join us. We will be glad to see you in our unit," he said.