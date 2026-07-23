Skelia denies accusations about ‘butchers’: We can give up our seats, and you will show us how to do it better

Commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Shpak (Fighter) refuted statements that "assault regiments are "butchers", and drew attention to the results and volume of work of assault troops at the front.

He said this during a discussion entitled "Real service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces: myths, truth and people who bring victory closer", which took place at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

"If you say that assault regiments are ‘butchers,’ then you are very mistaken. We can judge us, criticize, be ‘sofa experts’ - we can do it all. We can give up our seats, and you will show how to do it better. We are always open to any communication, to demonstrate our units, to demonstrate our results at the front," said Shpak.

He drew attention to the significant amount of work done by his colleagues and other regiments in various areas of the front.

"Look at our history and the history of other regiments: how much work we have done on the front lines. Show at least one infantry brigade that can join such actions," the Hero of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, the preparation of personnel requires considerable time and effort, especially considering the quality of the mobilized ones who are arriving now.

"It takes a lot of time to prepare the personnel, to motivate them. All the more so, considering what kind of personnel they are giving us now, let's say, from the street. "Unfortunately, we don't have others, because all the athletes are now calmly flexing their muscles in gyms and think that the war will not affect anyone," Shpak said.

The commander also drew attention to numerous people in the rear, who in no way participate in the life of the army and its support, but allow themselves sharp accusations against the military.

"Also, we have a lot of people who do not even remotely participate in the life of the army and its support, but make very loud statements that there are ‘butchers,’ ‘they don't stand for anything,’ etc. Therefore, gentlemen, I will tell you before you judge us: stand in our ranks, stand in one line with us and show us how it is better. We are always ready to cooperate with you, and I think that you have something to teach us, show, so you are always welcome," they said in Skelia.