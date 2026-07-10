Anchorage topic completely closed in Ankara, initiative in ending war now belongs to Ukraine – expert

The diminishing role of the United States in NATO creates opportunities for Ukraine, and Ukraine is making the most of them, becoming a contributor to European security, expert on political and security issues, head of the United Ukraine analytical center, and Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the 8th convocation Ihor Popov has said.

"Regarding the size of the American contingent, it will gradually decrease. But here the question is not even so much about numbers as about its readiness to take a direct part in combat operations in the event of, let's say, hybrid threats against the Baltic states or Poland... And the United States has already reduced its contributions in that they no longer provide an aircraft carrier group, they no longer provide several dozen refuelers, they do not provide combat aircraft, and this burden is being redistributed within NATO itself. That is, on the one hand, this is a problem for NATO countries, but on the other hand, it creates an opportunity for Ukraine. And Ukraine is making the most of this opportunity," Popov said during a discussion on the topic "NATO Summit in Ankara: New Strategy on Russia and the Key Role of Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center on Friday.

He emphasized that the main message to NATO as an Alliance from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the defense technology forum is that "Ukraine is not just a recipient of your aid, but Ukraine is a security contributor, Ukraine makes its contribution to building a new, updated security system on the European continent... which is why Ukraine offers cooperation."

"Of course, it is necessary to dwell, I believe, on the meeting between President Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. The meeting was also not simple, and our diplomacy prepared for it as much as possible... But Donald Trump's speech contained the messages we expected from him: he positively assesses the success of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, he believes that this makes it possible to achieve peace through escalation, through forcing Russia to accept compromise peace conditions. Trump's statement on granting a license for the production of Patriots is a message that also shows, first of all, Russia, that the United States will strengthen its military assistance to Ukraine," the expert noted.

According to him, even if this does not give an immediate effect in the coming weeks, it is important that it was voiced, and that Trump plans to repeat the exact same thing during his conversation with Putin.

"That is, regarding the meeting with Trump, I would say that the topic of Anchorage was completely closed in Ankara; mentioning it will simply be indecent for official Russian speakers. That is, today the initiative in ending the war belongs to Ukraine. And it is Ukraine that formed the plan that was supported first by the Europeans, and is now supported by the Americans. And there are very cautious positive signals that this plan, freezing hostilities along the front line, can also be supported by the People's Republic of China," Popov said.