Ukrainians in Crimea should be cautious and remember activity of Russia's punitive organs – analyst

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine \ Oleksandr Zubko

Citizens of Ukraine in occupied Crimea should be cautious in the coming days, help the Defense Forces, and at the same time remain vigilant, as the presence of the enemy's punitive organs on the peninsula is not decreasing, military analyst, retired colonel, and former officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Zhdanov notes.

"These people (residents of Crimea, citizens of Ukraine who hold a pro-Ukrainian stance – IF-U) need to act according to the circumstances... I would advise citizens to be cautious, primarily to help our Defense Forces of Ukraine so that we can carry out this long-lasting operation as quickly as possible to squeeze Russian troops out of Crimea and destroy military facilities on the territory of Crimea," Zhdanov said during a discussion on the topic "Strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories of our state" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He noted that it is already possible to observe a partial withdrawal of land forces or other military formations of the Russian forces from the territory of Crimea, either to reinforce certain directions on the frontline or to move engineering equipment. "However, the punitive organs, such as the FSB and Rosgvardia, remain," Zhdanov said.