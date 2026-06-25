Ukraine seizes initiative in south and have window of opportunity until August – expert

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine \ Oleksandr Zubko

The window of opportunity for the Defense Forces of Ukraine to take advantage of seizing the military initiative in southern Ukraine will last until August, military expert and retired Security Service of Ukraine colonel Oleh Starikov is convinced.

"Currently, with the help of the USF, operations are being carried out to cut off logistics in the Black Sea and Azov regions in order to prevent combat and rear supply to the grouping of forces 'Vostok' commanded by General Ivanaev of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation — this is the enemy — as well as the grouping of forces 'Dnepr' commanded by General Teplinsky in the area of Stepnohirsk (a village in Zaporizhia region)," Starikov said during a discussion on the topic "Strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories of our state" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine "have seized the corresponding initiative on the southern flank, but in military affairs and military art there is time — which is just as material as forces, assets, and the moral and psychological state of personnel."

"We have a window of opportunity to conduct an operation for a month and a half to two months. By August, Russia will do everything possible to counter our strikes and counter in small airspace. Therefore, if we deliver strikes purposefully, systematically, on a large scale, do not scatter our forces and assets, but simultaneously with work in small airspace, also conduct ground operations, there is a corresponding plan, which I think was approved by the highest military-political leadership, there is a chance that it will be implemented," Starikov said.