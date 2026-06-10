Public figures warn of risk of political instability in the Cherkasy region due to possible restructuring of local councils

Members of the public in the Cherkasy region have warned of the risk of political instability in the region due to possible attempts to reshuffle local councils and alter the balance of political power at the community level.

According to political consultant and chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, Oleksiy Usachov, a political standoff is ongoing in Cherkasy region, which, in his view, could escalate into a protracted crisis of local self-government. He attributes these risks to the actions of certain politicians who, he says, are attempting to use party mechanisms and the procedure for recalling councillors to strengthen their own influence.

“The local struggle between local politicians could result in major cities and the Cherkasy region as a whole facing a prolonged and severe political crisis,” Usachov stated at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to him, the current political system does not provide voters with sufficient mechanisms to hold councillors to account after elections. Usachov noted that this applies to both local councils and the Verkhovna Rada. In his view, in the context of wartime and the complex situation in parliament, individual MPs may gain additional leverage over the central government and use it to strengthen their positions in the regions.

“The situation surrounding the ‘For the Future’ party structure in the Cherkasy region could lead to the recall of some local councillors, changes in majorities, the reshuffling of executive committees, and the blocking of local government bodies. The reshuffling of majorities through the use of an imperative mandate, the expulsion of some councillors and the appointment of others, could block the work of local government bodies for a long time and result in a protracted political crisis,” emphasised Oleksiy Usachov.

Activist and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Serhiy Rozborskyi appealed to the residents of Uman and the Cherkasy region, urging them to closely monitor political developments in the region. He stated that attempts to establish sole control over local authorities could negatively impact the work of the community, municipal enterprises and state institutions.

According to him, both voters and representatives of political parties, who may be drawn into the processes of restructuring local councils, should pay particular attention to the situation. The activist stressed that, as a veteran, he considers attempts to destabilise communities unacceptable at a time when the country is at war.

“From day one, I volunteered for the war, standing up to defend our country without thinking about what would become of me. Many gave their lives so that we might live in a civilised, law-abiding state, where everything is done according to the law and with justice,” he noted.

Iryna Ryzhak, a civil society activist, mother of a fallen ATO participant and wife of a veteran, stated that the situation surrounding political processes in the Cherkasy region should prompt a response from state authorities. In her view, the problem lies not only with individual politicians, but also in the weakness of the judicial system, which is not always capable of providing a proper legal assessment of the actions of public figures.

“The current situation must set a precedent for putting a stop to this evil,” Ryzhak stated.

She emphasised that civil society, journalists and anti-corruption organisations have repeatedly drawn attention to the activities of politicians whom the public wants investigated. At the same time, she said, without the effective work of the courts and law enforcement agencies, such cases do not reach a proper conclusion.

Summing up the discussion, Oleksii Usachov announced that a congress of the “For the Future” party is expected to take place in the Cherkasy region in the near future, following which, in his view, processes to recall local councillors may begin. He called on law enforcement agencies, investigative journalists, the state’s political leadership and local communities to closely monitor developments.

Participants at the press conference also emphasised that political conflicts at the local level in wartime can create additional risks to community stability, the effectiveness of governance and public trust in state institutions.