Ukraine has already become one of the key elements of the new security architecture in Europe – head of the Public Council under MIA

Europe and the entire world are entering an era of geopolitical competition, and Ukraine is becoming an integral component of the new European security system head of the All-Ukrainian Public League Ukraine-NATO, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Dzherdzh has said.

"Ukrainian defense forces are effectively protecting not only Ukraine but also the eastern flank of Europe. Ukraine contributes to the formation of the future European defense architecture. This includes our unique experience in conducting modern warfare, the development of unmanned technologies, cybersecurity, digital troop management, and military medicine – all of which hold significant value for European partners. The integration of the Ukrainian defense sector into pan-European security programs and participation in joint financing are also important," Dzherdzh said during the presentation of the expert report "Ukraine's Movement Towards the EU: External Challenges and Internal Problems" at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center on Tuesday.

The report was prepared by the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

It notes that promising areas of cooperation between the national defense-industrial complex and European partners include deploying a network of export centers for Ukrainian defense technologies in European countries, introducing joint production within the large-scale Drone Deal program, opening research and development centers in Ukraine by European defense companies, and simultaneously launching joint production of Ukrainian drones on the territory of EU countries. It also highlights implementing joint projects within the multinational coalition in the field of defense procurement, and executing European Commission and Ukrainian Defense Ministry programs for investing in innovative and breakthrough technologies.

"Despite the complicated situation within NATO, strengthening the partnership with the Alliance is of vital importance for Ukraine. In particular, this concerns: deepening military integration and expanding Ukraine's participation in NATO operational planning; implementing a program to modernize Ukraine's security sector to NATO standards, which will involve joint exercises, the transformation of troop management, defense technology development, cyber defense, etc.; and utilizing financial and logistical support instruments for Ukraine – a trust fund or a mechanism within the Ukraine-NATO Council," the document says.

Dzherdzh added that in an era of geopolitical competition, the key factors of influence are security, technological sovereignty, energy independence, control over critical resources and, most importantly, the ability to rapidly mobilize defense potential.

"Therefore, the strategic autonomy of the European Union is not only a condition for strengthening Europe but also a necessary prerequisite for long-term peace and stability on the continent… At the same time, Ukraine itself has become one of the key elements of the new security architecture in Europe. Therefore, the future of Ukraine and the future of Europe, as emphasized by the experts we interviewed, is a shared strategic project for a united Europe, within which Ukraine belongs," he said.

The expert noted that the Russia-Ukraine war made certain corrections to the system of European security, in particular demonstrating the failure of old security models based on economic interdependence and a policy of compromises with authoritarian states.

"Therefore, the European Union is gradually transforming from an economic union into an independent geopolitical and security center of power. Today, issues of defense, the military industry, cybersecurity, and strategic resilience are becoming just as important as the common market and the common currency," Dzherdzh said.