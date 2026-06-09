Interfax-Ukraine
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15:03 09.06.2026

Ukraine must simultaneously integrate into existing security models and create defense alliances – expert

3 min read
Ukraine must simultaneously integrate into existing security models and create defense alliances – expert

The head of the Open Policy Foundation and former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov emphasizes the need for Ukraine to both enter existing, transformed security models and simultaneously establish new defense alliances with other nations.

The expert noted that Ukraine should pursue a two-pronged strategy by working to integrate into current or evolving European security structures while also securing genuine defense pacts. He explained that instead of agreements that merely provide formal assistance, these should be authentic military alliances that mandate active battlefield participation. For instance, an alliance with the UK should mean that if either nation is attacked, the other fights alongside it. Zhdanov shared these insights during the presentation of the expert report "Ukraine's Movement Towards the EU: External Challenges and Internal Problems" at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center on Tuesday.

The report was prepared by the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

The document highlights that from a strategic perspective, full integration into the EU serves as a vital security guarantee for Ukraine's statehood and sovereignty, while Ukraine's accession simultaneously strengthens the EU's own defense potential, geopolitical weight, and global influence.

The head of Open Policy expressed his conviction that Ukraine must link its security commitments to the European Union with its broader Euro-integration process.

He argued against applying identical rules to countries facing entirely different circumstances, pointing out that none of the Balkan states or any other nations that joined the EU were fighting a war during their accession process. According to him, insisting on identical conditions is equivalent to telling Ukraine it will never become a member, which would prompt Ukraine to draw its own conclusions about guaranteeing European security—something it is already actively doing today.

The expert also stated that US President Donald Trump is shifting toward a commercialized foreign policy, which is causing fundamental shifts on the international stage and increasing tensions between the US and its allies.

The expert report describes the relationship between Ukraine and the US as volatile and difficult to predict.

According to the document, the key objectives for Ukrainian diplomacy regarding the US include maintaining a pragmatic dialogue with the White House administration across various levels. Additionally, Ukraine must ensure continued US participation in the negotiation process while simultaneously strengthening Europe's role and influence in talks to promote a unified European stance on a just end to the war and reliable security guarantees. The document also notes that Ukraine needs to secure stable supplies of American weaponry funded by European partners, attract US investment into its advanced defense enterprises to gain access to cutting-edge technologies, and foster economic cooperation, including through the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund.

Tags: #security #conference #eu #zhdanov

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