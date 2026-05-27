Reorganization actually destroying our center - founder of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Centre Ilia Yemets

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The reorganization of the State Institution Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery initiated by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will lead to its effective destruction, the center's founder Illia Yemets said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, the fate of one of the world's best pediatric medical institutions is being decided by people who have a remote idea of its work, while the Ministry of Health ignores the appeals of medical staff and parents whose children are undergoing treatment at the center.

"Anyone can now look into the state registry, and it says there that our institution, the state institution, scientific and practical medical center for pediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, is in the process of termination. I am absolutely confident that the consequences of this 'improvement', in quotation marks, will lead to a deterioration of work across all indicators," Yemets noted.

He also emphasized that today the center operates under extremely difficult conditions. However, thanks to the high qualifications of the doctors, the institution's patients even include foreigners.

"Imagine that we have a war, yet during the Russian invasion alone, I personally performed 75 operations on Moldovans alone, during bombardments, during this tough period. A total of 470 Moldovans have been consulted and treated at our center since the beginning of the war. Why improve something that is competitive with the best hospitals in the world? And who needs this?" the founder of the center said.

As reported earlier, Evhen Kubko, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences, believes that the Ministry of Health should review the order on the reorganization of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.