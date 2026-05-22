Ukraine can integrate Gulf, South Caucasus countries into updated European security frameworks – expert

Photo: Oleksandr Zubko / Interfax-Ukraine

Ukraine's transition from a security recipient to a donor status, along with security cooperation with both European and Gulf countries, could lead to the formation of new security frameworks integrating all these countries, as well as South Caucasus countries shedding Russian influence, National University Kyiv Aviation Institute Professor, International Institute for Security Studies President Oleksiy Buriachenko has said.

"Ukraine is an important connecting element precisely to create not just updated European security frameworks, but specifically security frameworks into which both the Persian Gulf and, accordingly, Middle East countries will be integrated, and the South Caucasus countries must be and become a key logistical element here. Because without them, this project will simply be impossible," Buriachenko said during the discussion "Strong Ukraine and independent South Caucasus countries" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

The European partnership summit recently held in Yerevan emphasized that Europe is currently making a corresponding bet on drawing closer politically and economically to the countries of this region, thereby reducing the role of the Russian Federation in the region, he said.

"The more Ukraine, Europe, and the United States are present in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia specifically, the stronger our negotiating positions will be. That is why, by the way, the Kremlin reacted very nervously to these meetings of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. First in Azerbaijan, where he arrived for the first time since the full-scale invasion, and probably the most resentment was caused by communications with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, with the Georgian prime minister, and, accordingly, with European leaders on the Armenian platform," said Buriachenko.

President of the Armenian Initiative Fund Hayk Aghvanian noted that thanks to Ukrainian resistance, the South Caucasus countries received an opportunity to reintegrate, move away from Russian influence, restructure economically, find common ground, and establish peaceful relations.

"I would like to wish the countries of the South Caucasus and Ukraine to very actively develop economic cooperation... As soon as Russia raises the gas price, we will leave the Eurasian Economic Community and leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization. What does this mean? This means that Ukraine will have a great opportunity to substitute Russian products that it supplied to Armenia – these are metal, wood, and food products. This would be right, but, unfortunately, Ukraine still does not have an ambassador to Armenia. We believe that after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip, the situation will change, and we hope that the parties will begin to cooperate more closely in the military and economic spheres," Aghvanian said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine volunteer Murad Nasirov also noted that Ukraine and Azerbaijan have begun to interact in the economic and security spheres.

"Ukraine is capable of manufacturing ammunition and will manufacture it for export. For the South Caucasus countries, drones are only half the battle; we also have the terrain, the relief, meaning artillery is also needed, artillery shells, and Ukraine is capable of manufacturing them. And for the South Caucasus, this will also be interaction, because in certain aspects we can provide technologies, and in certain aspects Ukraine can. This joint cooperation with the Caucasus countries is necessary, and it will be a deterrent factor for Russia in the future. If there is interaction between Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia on the territory of the South Caucasus, then, believe me, Russia's power on the territory of the Caucasus will equal zero," Nasirov said.