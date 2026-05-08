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18:29 08.05.2026

Tool for appealing refusals to grant urban planning conditions, restrictions to become operational in summer – architecture inspectorate head

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Tool for appealing refusals to grant urban planning conditions, restrictions to become operational in summer – architecture inspectorate head
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The package of decisions adopted by the government to update and simplify construction regulation will technically become operational in the summer, Head of the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (DIAM) Oleksandr Novytsky said at the press conference of representatives of DIAM and CBU (Confederation of Builders of Ukraine) devoted to construction deregulation and government resolutions adopted to accelerate recovery, held at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

According to Resolution No. 528, construction developers for CC1 and CC2 projects will be able to independently choose where to obtain administrative services from a local authority (State Architectural and Construction Control) or from the State Inspectorate. Resolution No. 527 introduces a mechanism for appealing refusals to grant urban planning conditions and restrictions.

"The developers promise that the issue of providing an alternative will be implemented by June 1. That is, for CC1 and CC2 projects, developers will already be able to apply to the State Inspectorate by the end of May if they wish to exercise this right. As for the implementation of the resolution on the mechanism for appealing refusals to grant urban planning conditions and restrictions, it involves a complex technical process, and implementation will take about two months," Novytsky said.

Tags: #construction #conference #architecture #novytsky #diam #cbu #confederation_of_builders_of_ukraine

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