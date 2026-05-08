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15:32 08.05.2026

Updated construction oversight preserves role of local authorities as key participants – architecture inspectorate head

3 min read
Updated construction oversight preserves role of local authorities as key participants – architecture inspectorate head
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The package of decisions adopted by the government to update and simplify construction regulation preserves the role of local self-government bodies as key participants in the process and does not weaken their influence on construction activities, Head of the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (DIAM) Oleksandr Novytsky said.

"The influence of local self-government bodies is not decreasing. They continue to provide administrative services within the powers delegated to them and remain key participants in the process. The adopted decisions do not lead to centralization. This is not about replacing local authorities, but about providing an alternative. In other words, citizens are given the right to choose other authorities to receive administrative services," Novytsky said at the press conference of representatives of DIAM and CBU (Confederation of Builders of Ukraine) devoted to construction deregulation and government resolutions adopted to accelerate recovery, held at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

According to him, the option to choose the inspectorate for obtaining administrative services was introduced because of the high level of refusals by local architectural and construction control bodies, the often unclear grounds for such refusals, and authorities missing deadlines for responding to applications, which is confirmed by data from the Unified State Electronic System in the Construction Sector.

"During 2022-2025, the share of notices on the commencement of construction work returned for revision (referring to the construction of homesteads, cottages, garages, etc.) by the authority carrying out this permitting function in the city of Kyiv amounted to 64-70%. And this concerns the most simplified system for facilities with CC1 consequence class, which is eliminated of red tape the most," the expert explained.

According to his data, a high refusal rate was also recorded in Lviv (36-47%) and Odesa (27-34%). Meanwhile, the inspectorate's figure for the same period amounted to only 10-14%.

Novytsky added that the innovation does not change construction rules: all decisions regarding construction will continue to be made within the framework of existing urban planning documentation approved by the communities themselves.

"In other words, what and where to build is decided not by the inspectorate, but by the community when approving detailed territory plans, master plans, and all other documents related to urban planning documentation. Therefore, the adopted resolution does not change the basic rules in the construction sector and absolutely does not weaken the influence of the community," he said.

As reported, in April the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Resolution No. 485 updating the procedure for state architectural and construction control, particularly regarding the review of applications, the selection of the authority providing administrative services, and the conduct of unscheduled inspections.

Tags: #inspectorate #architecture #conference #changes

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