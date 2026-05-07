Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
18:23 07.05.2026

Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official

2 min read
Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine is working on relevant decisions to unblock the accounts of municipal heating companies and change the proportion of funds distributed to their accounts, which currently stands at 35/65, where the municipal heating companies' share is 35% and the share of Naftogaz Ukrainy is 65%, Director of the Ministry's Life Support Systems Department Vitaliy Surai has said.

This was discussed during the roundtable talks "Transformation of municipal heat supply enterprises into energy companies: What is changing and how to act" at Interfax-Ukraine, organized by the Association of Critical Infrastructure Operators and the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

"Currently, all these issues remain open-ended, so we are constantly moving them forward," Surai said.

He said the debts of municipal heating companies and debts owed to them significantly affect the sustainability of their operations, which ultimately has a negative impact on preparations for and the passage of the heating season.

Surai also said the Development Ministry did not support a government draft decision to cancel Naftogaz's supply of gas for electricity production for municipal heating companies under public service obligations (PSO).

"Given the cost of gas for enterprises that produce both heat and electricity, such a decision is a barrier to the development of the system we are building. The market is good, but when we are at war and today need to survive and have our own sources, certain preferential conditions are also needed so that enterprises are interested in building distributed generation, so that even during a blackout the region is able to function in the mode of uninterrupted service provision," the ministry's representative said.

As reported, at the same event, Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Oleksandr Slobozhan said Naftogaz Ukrainy had blocked the accounts of 69 municipal heating companies through the courts, which threatens to completely halt their operations, disrupts the implementation of Resilience Plans and makes preparations for the upcoming heating season impossible.

Tags: #heating #companies #conference #accounts

MORE ABOUT

19:08 07.05.2026
Naftogaz blocks accounts of 69 municipal heating companies, disrupting winter preparations – association

Naftogaz blocks accounts of 69 municipal heating companies, disrupting winter preparations – association

19:01 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

18:57 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

17:53 06.05.2026
Overcoming stereotypes and ‘skills gap’ critical to attracting professionals aged over 50 to labour market – opinion

Overcoming stereotypes and ‘skills gap’ critical to attracting professionals aged over 50 to labour market – opinion

19:37 30.04.2026
Govt expects around UAH 50 bln in dividends from state companies for 2025 – Svyrydenko

Govt expects around UAH 50 bln in dividends from state companies for 2025 – Svyrydenko

14:10 30.04.2026
Ukraine turns from aid seeker into its exporter with establishment of cooperation with Gulf countries – experts

Ukraine turns from aid seeker into its exporter with establishment of cooperation with Gulf countries – experts

13:30 30.04.2026
Ukraine already produces part of weapons for NATO countries, this is achievement of Ukrainian diplomacy – experts

Ukraine already produces part of weapons for NATO countries, this is achievement of Ukrainian diplomacy – experts

15:48 29.04.2026
Russia aggression and uncertainty of peace negotiation prospects are the greatest threats to Ukraine’s European integration – expert survey

Russia aggression and uncertainty of peace negotiation prospects are the greatest threats to Ukraine’s European integration – expert survey

11:24 29.04.2026
Majority of Ukrainians abroad ready to return home after shelling stops – social study

Majority of Ukrainians abroad ready to return home after shelling stops – social study

10:55 29.04.2026
Anti-corruption struggle tops ranking of expectations from authorities, though majority of Ukrainians have not encountered it since 2022 – social study

Anti-corruption struggle tops ranking of expectations from authorities, though majority of Ukrainians have not encountered it since 2022 – social study

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Experts named skills that will ensure specialist’s competitiveness in age of artificial intelligence

Humanitarian workers receive first 30 certificates in leadership, advocacy program

Civil society organizations, media can receive up to EUR 18,000 in grant support under new EU–IER project Resilience and Engagement

'Serve or help' principle must anchor new social contract – Civil-Military Movement coordinator

Lack of service terms drives mobilization challenges – InfoLight.UA study

Environmentalists appeal to Ukraine's Ministry of Economy over monitoring of dolomite extraction in Zhytomyr region

Retreat from Donbas to increase threat to other Ukrainian cities - experts

Tax pressure on Ukrainians to increase severalfold if order to retreat from Donbas signed - experts

Experts say President and Rada lack authority to cede Ukrainian territories

Ukrainians have a negative attitude toward the influence of the military on electoral processes – Active Group study

AD
AD