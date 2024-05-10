Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing at 13.00 today by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of URCS T. Hoyenko on suspicions of illegal activities presented to former head of district organization of URCS in Kyiv

Today, May 10, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press briefing by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Tetiana Hoeynko, regarding suspicions of illegal activities presented to the former head of the district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (063) 993 5710 (Lesia Oliynyk), (063) 800 3626 (Lina Lukyaniuk).