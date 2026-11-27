On Monday, November 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference presenting the results of a survey dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum of December 1, 1991.

The survey was conducted as part of longitudinal public opinion monitoring through which the Institute for Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, tracks changes in Ukrainian society during the full-scale war.

Participants include

Honorary Director of the Institute for Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine Mykola Sliusarevsky;

Deputy Director of the Institute for Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine, Vice President of the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, PhD in Psychology Svitlana Chunikhina.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.