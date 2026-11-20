At 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Can Ukraine's economy withstand a prolonged war? Presentation of the 2026 Economic Security Index."The International Liberty Institute (ILI) will present the 2026 Economic Security Index, an annual study of the economic resilience of countries in the face of internal and external threats. Participants include President of the International Liberty Institute (ILI) and Author of the Economic Security Index Yaroslav Romanchuk; moderator – Marketing Director of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency and founder of the Experts Club information and analytical center Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. For additional information, please contact Iryna Petrushenko, Communications Manager at the International Liberty Institute (ILI), tel. (097) 938 8772, email: [email protected].