On Tuesday, November 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Have any signs of the war’s end appeared yet?" Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviienko, political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian, political commentator Leonid Shvets. (8/5-A Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.