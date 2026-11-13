On Tuesday, November 17, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New restaurant chain enters the Kyiv market: concept, investment and development plans."

Participants include Salaterra CEO and co-owner Ihor Horenko and the company’s Marketing Director Yuliia Pikivska.

The press conference will take place at 8/5a Reitarska Street and will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.