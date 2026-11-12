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Interfax-Ukraine to host meeting of CapChallenges in protecting energy facilities in Kyiv region

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On Friday, November 13, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a meeting of the Capital Region discussion club entitled "Challenges in protecting energy facilities in Kyiv region."

Participants include

Kyrylo Fesyk, Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine;

Taras Bakay, Deputy Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration (in charge of shelter construction);

Bohdan Kvaschuk, representative of the legal department of the Stop Corruption All-Ukrainian Public Organization;

Liubomyra Kozhushko, founder of Consulting-Bud LLC (general contractor for the construction of shelters in Kyiv region);

Oleksiy Usachov, Chairman of the Board of NGO Institute of Ukrainian Politics;

Andriy Yeremenko, founder of the Active Group sociological company;

Oleksandr Holizdra, Chairman of the Board of NGO League for Energy Development of Ukraine.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

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