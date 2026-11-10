On Monday, November 16, at 11.00, a presentation of the consolidated findings of the study "Labor Market 50+: Why employers and workers fail to find each other" and an expert discussion will take place.

The study, conducted as part of the public initiative "Silver Economy of Ukraine: Potential of the 50+ generation," compares the views of employers and Ukrainians aged 50-74 on employment barriers, reasons for early retirement from the labor market and conditions for extending working lives. The study was conducted by the Ukrainian Center for Social Reforms of the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine at the initiative of JTI Ukraine.

Participants include

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Daria Marchak (confirmation pending);

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin (confirmation pending);

Head of the Analytics and Monitoring Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine Nataliia Dmytrenko (confirmed);

Director of the State Employment Service Yuliia Zhovtiak (confirmation pending);

Director of the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Ella Libanova (confirmed);

Executive Director of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Kateryna Hlazkova (confirmed);

Head and Founder of the Zhyteliub Foundation Tina Nikolova (confirmed).

The discussion will be moderated by economist, entrepreneur and public figure Andriy Dligach.

Advance registration for in-person attendance is mandatory at https://forms.gle/WrJYgNYQ281u2ahG8.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

For further information, contact project communications coordinator Taisiia Stadnichenko at [email protected] or +380 50 312 51 46.