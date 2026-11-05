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Press Announcement

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Trump's defeat – consequences for Ukraine and the world'

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On Monday, November 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Trump's defeat – consequences for Ukraine and the world."

Participants include

Political Expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko;

Founder of the United Ukraine Analytical Center, Doctor of Political Sciences Ihor Petrenko;

Board Chairman of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko;

Political Scientist, Co-Founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakyan.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

#center #discussion #trump #political
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