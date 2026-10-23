On Tuesday, October 27, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "From needs assessment to real solutions: How to make social services in kyiv region communities accessible and person-centered."

Participants include: Director of the Department of Social Protection of the Population of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ihor Meshchan; Advocacy Specialist at the Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation Vladyslav Zhyliaiev (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.. For additional information, call: +38 (098) 802 0794.