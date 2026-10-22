On Monday, October 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Do deadlines for ending war really exist?"

Participants include Political Expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Political Scientist, Co-Founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakyan; Political Analyst, Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.